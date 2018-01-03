House fire displaces family of four in Naches Heights

NACHES HEIGHTS, WA - A heartbreaking day for a family living west of Yakima after an early morning fire tore through their home.

The house is about 20 minutes west of downtown Yakima on Naches Heights Road, which is actually not far from the Yakima County Fire District. But because the department is all volunteers, response time for firefighters takes longer.

The roads were extremely icy this morning, and it took crews about 20 minutes to get to the scene. By that time the home was fully engulfed and flames were shooting out of the roof.

Naches Heights Fire Chief Chris O'Dell says there was a fire burning in the fireplace, and because of a breach in the chimney, it spread into the attic.

Thankfully, the family of four living inside were able to get out safely. However, the home is a total loss. The damage is estimated to be at least $150,000.

