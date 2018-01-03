Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer an option for Christmas Tree disposal.

“If you would like our Refuse drivers to pick your tree up from your home, please call the Refuse Department at 575-6005 to set an appointment,” said Solid Waste Manager Loretta Zammarchi.

The cost is $10 for trees up to 5 feet and $15 for trees greater than 5 feet.

“These taller trees need to be cut in half before pick-up,” Zammarchi said. “If residents have more than one tree they need to call us to schedule a special haul.”

She also suggested a recycling opportunity that benefits a local non-profit.

“Camp Prime Time is offering a Christmas Tree recycling service to benefit their recreational facility for terminally ill children and their families,” Zammarchi said. “They’ve been offering this for more than 20 years. All you need to do is take your tree to Washington Tractor, 3110 Fruitvale Boulevard, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm through January 7th.”

This service is provided by volunteers for Camp Prime Time, Washington Tractor, Pacific Power, Tree’s Inc., Cliff’s Septic, City of Yakima and Yakima County Public Services, Solid Waste Division, All American Propane, and Yakima Theatres.