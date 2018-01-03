Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn Hudgens

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County WA Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend. This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS THE YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE'S BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

Jeremy Lynn Hudgens is 30 years old, White, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He currently resides as a transient in Yakima County and is required to check in weekly.

His aliases include: Jeremy Hollmann, Jeremy L. Hollmann, Jeremy Lynn Hollmann, and Jeremy L. Hudgens.

Hudgens was convicted of Assault In The Second Degree on February 14, 2006, Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree on August 29, 2008, and a felony for failure to register as a sex offender.

A PERSON WHO LACKS A FIXED A RESIDENCE MUST REPORT WEEKLY IN PERSON, TO THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE. THE PERSON IS REQUIRED TO LIST THE LOCATIONS WHERE THE PERSON HAS STAYED IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS. THIS PERSON REPORTS THAT HE/SHE HAS STAYED IN THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: IN THE AREA OF YAKIMA COUNTY.

If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.