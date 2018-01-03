Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn HudgensPosted: Updated:
Abandoned house fire under investigation in Yakima
Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused an early morning fire at a vacant house in Yakima.More >>
Local geologist takes before & after photos of Rattlesnake Ridge, observing changes
Rattlesnake Ridge's recent movement has alarmed Emergency Management in Yakima, causing road closures and evacuations.More >>
House fire displaces family of four in Naches Heights
Firefighters are cleaning up after a second alarm house fire in Naches Heights.More >>
Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas
Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department.More >>
Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn Hudgens
Jeremy Lynn Hudgens currently resides as a transient in Yakima County and is required to check in weekly.More >>
Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Yakima
With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer an option for Christmas Tree disposal.More >>
Kittitas County businesses targeted in new scam
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to two fraud complaints targeting local businesses.More >>
Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22
A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.More >>
Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist
Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.More >>
87-year-old woman last seen at doctor's office found dead days later
The Toppenish woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found dead.More >>
