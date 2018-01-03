Make the resolution to keep yourself safer

SPOKANE, WA - If you're still looking for a new year's resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself safer? Luckily, there are some easy steps you can take to make sure you don't become a victim of property crime.

We've all seen videos of thieves taking anything they can find that isn't locked down...so reporter Katie Chen met with Patrick Striker of Spokane COPS for some advice.

"This holiday, a lot of people probably got a lot of new expensive items," said Striker.

The first thing you should do is make sure you document your property: write down serial numbers and take pictures and videos.

Second; engrave your items. Each COPS shop has an engraver you can use…just call ahead.

Third…register your bicycle. Doing so will help you identify your property.

"The problem is trying to figure out who it belongs to, so if it gets registered...if it gets stolen and recovered we can get it right back to you," Striker said.

Fourth…check your bank statements and make sure you're the only one who used your cards to make purchases…if not…

"It's worth calling her if something doesn't look right," said Striker.

Fifth…call Spokane COPS crime victim advocate who helps victims through identity theft and fraud.

And finally sixth…you can call the shop and ask for a free assessment of how secure your home is.

"It acts as a deterrent for criminals, so hopefully you don't have to go and find your stuff because it wasn't stolen in the first place."