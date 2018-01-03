Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas

YAKIMA, WA - Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department. His final interview is this week and he will be attending a meet and greet in Topeka tomorrow night.

Chief Rizzi has been the chief of police in Yakima since 2012. Before that, he spent 26 years with the Chicago Police Department.

Back in 2016, he was one of two finalists for the police chief opening in Spokane, but that job ended up going to the then-Assistant Police Department Chief Craig Meidl - who wasn't officially in the running for the position.

This time around, Chief Rizzi is one of three finalists, including current Topeka Interim Chief Bill Cochran.

Chief Rizzi will find out by next week whether or not he got the job.