Abandoned house fire under investigation in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused an early morning fire at a vacant house in Yakima. It started around 6:00 Thursday morning near 6th Avenue and W I Street and it took crews about an hour to get it under control.

First responders found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Officials also blocked off 6th avenue so the 20 firefighters at the scene could work.

The cause is under investigation.