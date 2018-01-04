Department of Health adds "X" as third option on birth certificate

OLYMPIA, WA –The Department of Health announced today that a new rule will allow people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to “X” beginning Jan. 27.

After receiving and considering public comment, the agency determined that this rule change will provide individuals with the option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity.

The new section (WAC 246-490-075) of the current Washington Administrative Code 246-490 establishes requirements for individuals who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificate to male, female, or “X”.

The rule:

Adds “X” as an approved sex designation option,

Removes the requirement for medical attestation for adults making a request, and

Expands the list of licensed health care professionals who can attest to the gender change for minors.

Minors wanting to change their sex designation must have written consent of their parent or legal guardian and an attestation by a licensed health care professional.

Health care providers who can attest to gender change for minors includes psychologists, advanced social workers, independent clinical social workers, marriage and family therapists, and mental health counselors.

For more information, visit the Birth Certificate Gender Change Rule Making web page.