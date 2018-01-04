What makes the flu deadly?Posted: Updated:
1-4-18 Rattlesnake Ridge update
Chief Rizzi in running for new position
Rattlesnake Ridge geologist
Rattlesnake Ridge warnings
Fire ratings and insurance
What makes the flu deadly?
The flu is now widespread in Washington.More >>
Residents living near Rattlesnake Ridge evacuate as ground continues to shift
Emergency Management has been tracking Rattlesnake Ridge movements since October, and they say the ridge has been moving at a subtle pace.More >>
Warming fire likely cause of blaze at abandoned house
An old abandoned house is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
House fire displaces family of four in Naches Heights
Firefighters are cleaning up after a second alarm house fire in Naches Heights.More >>
Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas
Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department.More >>
Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn Hudgens
Jeremy Lynn Hudgens currently resides as a transient in Yakima County and is required to check in weekly.More >>
Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Yakima
With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer an option for Christmas Tree disposal.More >>
Kittitas County businesses targeted in new scam
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to two fraud complaints targeting local businesses.More >>
Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22
A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.More >>
Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist
Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.More >>
