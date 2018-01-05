Patrol emphasis helps get impaired drivers off the street

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issued 17 citations and/or warnings and arrested three people for DUII during their emphasis patrol between Dec. 13th and Jan. 1.

In addition to the arrests during the emphasis, deputies arrested seven other people for DUII and issued 116 citations and/or warnings to drivers during regular duty hours. Overall in 2017, UCSO made a total of 102 DUII arrests.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon participated in the DUII/High Visibility Enforcement event to try getting impaired drivers off the street, promote safe travel, and increase their presence in the community.

The next DUII/HVE grant event is scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday on February 4, 2018.