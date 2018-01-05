Distracted driving causes rollover accident in Pasco - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Distracted driving causes rollover accident in Pasco

Courtesy: Pasco Police Courtesy: Pasco Police

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police want to remind you while you're driving, phone calls and texts can wait. Officers responded to a rollover accident on the Road 68 overpass Thursday night. 

The driver of the jeep told police they looked down at their phone and when they looked up, they saw brake lights. They tried avoiding the accident but clipped another car and rolled. 

Luckily no one got hurt. 

