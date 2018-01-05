Distracted driving causes rollover accident in PascoPosted: Updated:
Benton County Prosecuting Attorney explains process for "Net Nanny Operation"
It's been five months since 26 men were arrested during last July's Net Nanny Operation.
Distracted driving causes rollover accident in Pasco
Pasco Police want to remind you while you're driving, phone calls and texts can wait.
Patrol emphasis helps get impaired drivers off the street
Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issued 17 citations and/or warnings and arrested three people for DUII during their emphasis patrol between Dec. 13th and Jan. 1.
"Fear None" episode replay dates
Did you miss an episode of our exclusive "Fear None" series featuring the Richland Bombers? Have no fear!
First 2018 Tri-Cities baby is couple's first child after trying for years
A Pasco new mom didn't wait long into 2018 to welcome the Tri-Cities' first baby of the new year.
Polar Plunge Tri-Cities 2018
Take your support of Special Olympics Washington to new depths by signing up for one of the coolest events of the year.
Hermiston toddler shot by 7-year-old brother recovering at home
A toddler who was accidentally shot in the head by his 7-year-old brother has been recovering at home.
CRIME STOPPERS: Mark George Fulmer
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for a Mark George Fulmer.
87-year-old woman last seen at doctor's office found dead days later
The Toppenish woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found dead.
Another suspect robs City Market in Kennewick
Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery at the City Market on 4th Avenue and Rainier Street.
