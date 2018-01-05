Benton County Prosecuting Attorney explains process for "Net Nanny Operation"

BENTON COUNTY, WA - It's been five months since 26 men were arrested during last July's Net Nanny Operation. The cases are being handled in Benton County, so NBC Right Now Reporter Crystal Garcia sat down with Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller to get a better understanding of how legal proceedings take place.

Because all the cases are open, Miller couldn't specifically comment on them, but what we know and have reported in the past is all suspects made court appearances and had arraignments.

Miller says, "Our office has to charge a case and then we have arraignment and under the law the case has to go to trial between 60 to 90 days after arraignment and the prosecutor can not ask for any continuances because the defendant has the right to be tried within 60 to 90 whether or not they're in custody however if the defendant wants more time to prepare for the trial they have the right under law to ask for continuance."

He also explained to us that sometimes during complicated cases the process can take a little longer.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.