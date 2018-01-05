Second of 26 arrested in "Net Nanny" operation pleads guilty

3-9-18 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - It's been more than six months now since police arrested 26 men during a sex sting called Operation 'Net Nanny.'

The men agreed to different sex crimes with children. Some of them have criminal records, while others are first time offenders. They're facing charges that include attempted rape of a child, sex abuse of a minor, and distribution of drugs to kids.

Just last month one of the men pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and yesterday another man, 48-year-old William Barrett, pleaded guilty in court for attempted rape of a child, and attempting to deliver drugs to a minor.

Court documents show that Barrett showed up to the agreed upon location - an apartment - and brought meth for the underage girls. Barrett's sentencing is set for April 11.

Today the prosecuting attorney for this case, Andy Miller, said he could not comment on any of the cases specifically, but says as far as the remaining 24 cases go, prosecutors are working on each one individually and very diligently.

We will continue to follow these cases as they move through our court system.

1-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - It's been five months since 26 men were arrested during last July's Net Nanny Operation. The cases are being handled in Benton County, so NBC Right Now Reporter Crystal Garcia sat down with Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller to get a better understanding of how legal proceedings take place.

Because all the cases are open, Miller couldn't specifically comment on them, but what we know and have reported in the past is all suspects made court appearances and had arraignments.

Miller says, "Our office has to charge a case and then we have arraignment and under the law the case has to go to trial between 60 to 90 days after arraignment and the prosecutor can not ask for any continuances because the defendant has the right to be tried within 60 to 90 whether or not they're in custody however if the defendant wants more time to prepare for the trial they have the right under law to ask for continuance."

He also explained to us that sometimes during complicated cases the process can take a little longer.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.