Randall Park parking lot to close for tree removalPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Ridge update 1-5-18
Ridge update 1-5-18
1-4-18 Rattlesnake Ridge update
1-4-18 Rattlesnake Ridge update
Chief Rizzi in running for new position
Chief Rizzi in running for new position
Rattlesnake Ridge geologist
Rattlesnake Ridge geologist
Rattlesnake Ridge warnings
Rattlesnake Ridge warnings
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Rattlesnake Ridge residents evacuated, Emergency Management gives update
Rattlesnake Ridge residents evacuated, Emergency Management gives update
Emergency Management has been tracking Rattlesnake Ridge movements since October, and they say the ridge has been moving at a subtle pace.More >>
Emergency Management has been tracking Rattlesnake Ridge movements since October, and they say the ridge has been moving at a subtle pace.More >>
Randall Park parking lot to close for tree removal
Randall Park parking lot to close for tree removal
The 44th Avenue parking lot at Randall Park will close for two weeks starting Monday, January 8th, for tree removal.More >>
The 44th Avenue parking lot at Randall Park will close for two weeks starting Monday, January 8th, for tree removal.More >>
What makes the flu deadly?
What makes the flu deadly?
The flu is now widespread in Washington.More >>
The flu is now widespread in Washington.More >>
Warming fire likely cause of blaze at abandoned house
Warming fire likely cause of blaze at abandoned house
An old abandoned house is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
An old abandoned house is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.More >>
Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas
Yakima Police Chief Rizzi in the running for chief position in Topeka, Kansas
Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department.More >>
Chief Dominic Rizzi is a finalist to become police chief of the Topeka, Kansas Police Department.More >>
Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn Hudgens
Level III sex offender change of address notification: Jeremy Lynn Hudgens
Jeremy Lynn Hudgens currently resides as a transient in Yakima County and is required to check in weekly.More >>
Jeremy Lynn Hudgens currently resides as a transient in Yakima County and is required to check in weekly.More >>
Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Yakima
Options available for Christmas tree disposal in Yakima
With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer an option for Christmas Tree disposal.More >>
With the holiday season winding down, the City of Yakima does offer an option for Christmas Tree disposal.More >>
Kittitas County businesses targeted in new scam
Kittitas County businesses targeted in new scam
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to two fraud complaints targeting local businesses.More >>
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to two fraud complaints targeting local businesses.More >>
Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22
Union Gap man dies while crossing SR 22
A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.More >>
A 31-year-old Union Gap man is dead after getting hit by a car while crossing the road.More >>
Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist
Second suspect arrested in May killing of Yakima bicyclist
Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.More >>
Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a bicyclist in May.More >>