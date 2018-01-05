Randall Park parking lot to close for tree removal

YAKIMA, WA - The 44th Avenue parking lot at Randall Park will close for two weeks starting Monday, January 8th, for tree removal.

“We are removing about a dozen trees in preparation for the removal of the existing parking lot,” said Parks Operation Supervisor Brad Schneider. “The lot will then be reworked and repaved providing a more user-friendly and safer parking lot.”

The tree removal phase is expected to last about two weeks. As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.