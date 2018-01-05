Ferguson: New details unsealed in lawsuit against one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers

SEATTLE, WA - Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed an unredacted complaint against Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, which reveals previously sealed details from the company’s internal documents.



The newly released details describe the company’s interactions with several Washington state medical providers sanctioned for inappropriate prescribing of opioids. It also reveals an internal Purdue study that called into question information that the company used to deceive doctors into believing that opioids are effective for treating long-term chronic pain.



Ferguson filed his lawsuit against Purdue in September of 2017, accusing one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers of fueling the opioid epidemic in Washington state, embarking on a massive deceptive marketing campaign, and convincing doctors and the public that their drugs are effective for treating chronic pain and have a low risk of addiction, contrary to overwhelming evidence.



Portions of Ferguson’s original lawsuit were sealed because Purdue contended the information about marketing and opioid safety was a trade secret. Ferguson filed a motion to unseal this information, which King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Moore recently granted.



“These newly unsealed details further illustrate the mechanics of Purdue’s massive deception,” Ferguson said. “Purdue ignored warning signs and their own studies while targeting high-prescribing doctors in Washington state. It’s time they are held accountable for the devastation this epidemic has caused.”



Some of the newly unsealed information is described below. The full complaint, with previously redacted portions highlighted, can be found here.



Details revealed of Purdue’s marketing to high prescribers



A 2007 court order resulting from a consent judgment with Washington and 25 other states prohibited the company from making misleading statements regarding abuse, addiction or dependence in its marketing materials for OxyContin. Purdue also promised to create an Abuse and Diversion Detection Program to detect and take appropriate steps upon detecting “atypical” prescribing patterns.



Unsealed information in the complaint illustrates how Purdue’s sales staff collected data to aggressively market its drugs to the highest prescribers in the state, and failed to report questionable activity to authorities despite the 2007 court order.



Washington state medical boards sanctioned some of these prescribers for failing to follow rules related to opioid prescriptions and putting patients at risk. The lawsuit alleges that, in several cases, Purdue salespeople ignored red flags and continued to target these providers with sales pitches.



Some of the specific interactions that have been unsealed includes:

In late 2008, a Purdue sales representative filed a report with the company detailing allegations that the patients of Dr. Delbert Whetstone of Everett “are ‘all 20 year old thugs with diamonds in their ears and $350.00 tennis shoes who always pay cash.’” The company checked his prescription patterns and found that, in the six months previous to the report, Dr. Whetstone had written more than 1,000 OxyContin prescriptions worth nearly half a million dollars. Purdue did not report Dr. Whetstone to the DEA until 2011. Dr. Whetstone pled guilty to distribution of a controlled substance, among other charges, in 2012.



Between 2007 and 2016, Dr. Donald Dillinger of Everett wrote nearly 10,000 prescriptions of OxyContin, 26 times more than the average Everett prescriber. Purdue increased its sales contacts with Dr. Dillinger beginning in 2007, nearly tripling contacts by 2011 when his OxyContin prescribing peaked. Purdue also recruited Dr. Dillinger to convince his peers to prescribe more opioids. Dr. Dillinger was disciplined by the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission in 2017 after “clear and convincing evidence” of improper treatment of patients with opioids.



A sales representative reported that Dr. Frank Li, the owner and operator of Seattle Pain Centers, stated in 2010 that OxyContin “is very effective and works well but is misused and abused” and “he feels if he writes [too many prescriptions] people will start looking at his practice.” Seattle Pain Center’s opioid prescriptions were extraordinarily high. Between 2007 and 2016, Dr. Li alone wrote nearly 3,000 OxyContin prescriptions. Purdue did not report Dr. Li to authorities, and between 2010 and July 2016, when the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission suspended Dr. Li’s license, at least 60 Seattle Pain Center patients died, many of opioid-related causes.