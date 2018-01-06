Man leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

NBC RIGHT NOW-- Multiple agencies found themselves busy Saturday afternoon after one Prosser man led them on a chase through Benton and Yakima Counties.

Just before 2:30 PM, Prosser Police attempted to contact Luciano Cortez, who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. They made it to Cortez's neighborhood when he fled, heading west on I-82. From there, officers from Prosser, along with other agencies from Benton County and Yakima County, and Washington State Patrol, chased Cortez into Yakima County.

Cortez took Highway 22 toward Granger, then exited into Toppenish, where, after multiple spiking attempts, two of his tires were deflated. He stopped in a Toppenish neighborhood, where police caught up with him. He was taken into custody without incident, and will be booked in Benton County Jail.