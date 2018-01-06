Officers investigating attempted robbery and robbery in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Police are asking you to be on alert after two armed incidents in the Tri-Cities Saturday.

The first was an attempted armed robbery in Kennewick at 1:45 PM, at the Nob Hill Market off of Gum Street. A man in a mask walked up to the market as the clerk was walking outside. He told the clerk to go back inside. When the clerk said no, the man showed that he had a gun, but then ran away.

The second was an armed robbery in Pasco at 2:09 PM. According to Sgt. Brad Gregory, a man walked into the Sky Market on 8th Street, pointed a gun at the clerk, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, possibly in his 20s, and about 5'9". He was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, white shoes, and a black mask.

Right now, officers are unsure if the two robberies are related. However, they say that if you come across anyone suspicious, don't approach them yourselves. Instead call 9-1-1.