Body found along Canyon Road near Ellensburg identified

UPDATE 1-9-18:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Coroner says 34-year-old Stephanie Curtis died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating this death as a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

------------------------

1-9-18 UPDATE:

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found along Canyon Road 4 miles south of Ellensburg.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Curtis.

The investigation is continuing and cause of death is still pending final determination from the autopsy. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

--------------------------

1-7-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

ELLENSBURG- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found along Canyon Road near Ellensburg Sunday morning.

The Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson said he received the call around 10 a.m. for a body that had been found near milepost 20 on State Route 821.

Deputies closed the road in both directions between milepost 0 near Selah and milepost 25 near Ellensburg. The road was later re-opened in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

The name and age of the woman, along with the cause of death, has not been released yet. Henderson says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.