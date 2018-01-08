Two arrested after found driving stolen car

PASCO, WA - Two people are facing charges for driving a stolen car. Pasco Police noticed a car with Alabama plates driving with high beams on near 8th and Lewis Sunday night.

When the officer contacted the driver, 26-year-old Taeyler Ramshaw gave him a Washington registration even though the car had Alabama plates. A passenger, 33-year-old Christopher Baker gave the officers a Washington plate he found in the car. That license belonged to a car reported stolen from Spokane.

After investigating, officers determined it was the same car from Spokane.

Both Ramshaw and Baker were arrested for possession of a stolen car and Ramshaw was also cited for driving with a suspended license, but both of them could face more charges..

Police also found what they believe is methamphetamine in the car.