Pierce Co. deputy shot during chase dies from gunshot wounds

OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee released a statement about the deadly incident in Pierce County.

He says, "Early this morning Pierce County lost one of their finest in the line of duty. Trudi and I are saddened and praying for the deputy’s young family as they grieve the loss of their husband and father. Deputy Daniel A. McCartney was serving and protecting his community, responding to a burglary call when the suspects reportedly opened fire and murdered him. His bravery is is echoed across Washington every day, as our law enforcement officers run towards the danger in service of making Washington a safer place. I ask all Washingtonians to join me and Trudi in holding in our hearts Deputy McCartney’s family, the men and women at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department who serve alongside Deputy McCartney, and all those who serve in law enforcement across our state."

PIERCE COUNTY, WA - Police say 34-year-old Daniel McCartney died after getting shot Sunday night.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department posted on its Facebook page early that the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. during a foot chase after responding to a 911 call for a home invasion. Medics took the deputy to a hospital in Tacoma before he died.

McCartney served with the sheriff's office for three years, is a Navy veteran, and has three young boys.



The department asked in a Facebook posting that the deputy's family, friends, and the department be kept in people's thoughts and prayers.



Officials say two suspects were involved in the home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma. One suspect was found dead at the scene and another is on the loose and being sought by authorities.