Eastern Washington Ag Expo

Join the Pasco Chamber of Commerce for Eastern Washington's Premier Ag Expo! 

?$6 at the door to Attend or bring a can of food for $1 off. 

?Help Les Schwab and 2nd Harvest FILL the FOOD BANK after the holiday season!

January 9-10th, 2018
Show Hours- January 9th-9am-5pm
January 10th- 9am-4pm
TRAC Center, Pasco, WA

More: http://www.easternwaagexpo.com/ 

