Eastern Washington Ag Expo

Join the Pasco Chamber of Commerce for Eastern Washington's Premier Ag Expo!

?$6 at the door to Attend or bring a can of food for $1 off.

?Help Les Schwab and 2nd Harvest FILL the FOOD BANK after the holiday season!

January 9-10th, 2018

Show Hours- January 9th-9am-5pm

January 10th- 9am-4pm

TRAC Center, Pasco, WA

More: http://www.easternwaagexpo.com/