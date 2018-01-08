3.3 million Takata air bags being recalled

UNITED STATES - Takata is recalling 3.3 million more airbags, as it expands the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

The Japanese airbag maker is recalling frontal airbags in certain 2009, 2010, and 2013 cars by at least 15 automakers. This includes Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Tesla.

Specific models will be released later this month.

Takata airbags can explode and hurl shrapnel. At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.