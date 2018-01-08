More millennials strive for perfection, study shows

More millennials strive for perfection, study showsPosted: Updated:
Father killed, son injured in car vs pedestrian collision
Zillah, WA - One man was killed, and another man injured after being hit by a car Monday night.More >>
Eastern Washington Ag Expo
Join the Pasco Chamber of Commerce for Eastern Washington's Premier Ag Expo!More >>
Two arrested after found driving stolen car
Two people are facing charges for driving a stolen car.More >>
Governor Jay Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge site
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee took the trip to Yakima County to visit the Rattlesnake Ridge site and hear from the geologists working on it. Here are some of the takeaways from Governor Inslee's visit:More >>
Woman's body found along the roadway near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found along Canyon Road near Ellensburg Sunday morning. The Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson said he received the call around 10 a.m. for a body that had been found near milepost 20 on State Route 821. Deputies closed the road in both directions between milepost 0 near Selah and milepost 25 near Ellensburg. The road was later re-opened in the afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ...More >>
Officers investigating attempted robbery and robbery in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Police are asking you to be on alert after two armed incidents in the Tri-Cities on Saturday.More >>
Man leads law enforcement on multi-county chase
NBC RIGHT NOW-- Multiple agencies found themselves busy Saturday afternoon after one Prosser man led them on a chase through Benton and Yakima Counties. Just before 2:30 PM, Prosser Police attempted to contact Luciano Cortez, who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. They made it to Cortez's neighborhood when he fled, heading west on I-82. From there, officers from Prosser, along with other agencies from Benton County and Yakima County, and Washington State Patrol, c...More >>
Benton County Prosecuting Attorney explains process for "Net Nanny Operation"
It's been five months since 26 men were arrested during last July's Net Nanny Operation.More >>
Distracted driving causes rollover accident in Pasco
Pasco Police want to remind you while you're driving, phone calls and texts can wait.More >>
Patrol emphasis helps get impaired drivers off the street
Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issued 17 citations and/or warnings and arrested three people for DUII during their emphasis patrol between Dec. 13th and Jan. 1.More >>
