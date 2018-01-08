More millennials strive for perfection, study shows

UNITED STATES - Millennials have a stronger drive to be perfect than past generations.

That's according to a new study of over 40,000 college students between 1989 and 2016.

It shows today's youth are more critical of themselves - and others. But they are most likely to feel pressure from society to be perfect.

Experts say social media may be responsible for this trend, because it causes people to compare themselves to others.

The number of college students seeking mental health treatment has also increased in recent years.