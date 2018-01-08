It's not too late to improve your health and heart

UNITED STATES - It may not be too late for middle-aged couch potatoes to improve their health!

A new study finds exercise reduced the risk of heart failure caused by a sedentary lifestyle, but it did not happen quickly.

Researchers say it took two years of aerobic exercise, four to five times a week, to see results.

Patients who stuck to this routine were more fit and had less heart stiffness than those who did yoga and balance training.