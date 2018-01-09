Father killed, son injured in car vs pedestrian collision

Zillah, WA - One man was killed, and man another injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

Yakima County Sheriff's say just before 7 p.m., 28 year old Kyle Frank from the Zillah was driving a 2008 Acura southbound, on the 1400 Block of Roza Drive towards Yakima Valley Highway.

Two men were walking in the roadway southbound on Roza Drive and Frank did not see either of the men and hit them both. There was poor visibility because of fog in the area.

51 year old Robert Gunnoe hit the hood of the car and then went through the windshield. Deputies believe he was killed on impact.

Robert's son, 26 year old William Gunnoe, was also hit. He had been walking just a few feet in front of his father.

On impact, his son hit the front of the vehicle and went up over the car, striking the roof of the car and landed in a ditch. He was taken to Yakima Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway, but deputies say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.



