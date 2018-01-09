Where to Recycle in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima is in the works of implementing a new curbside recycling program within the next couple of years. For over 15 years Yakima Waste Systems has had a curbside recycling program. The monthly subscription costs $8.95 a month and it's picked up every two weeks. If you're interested call is 509-248-4213.

Free drop off locations are available throughout Yakima County:

Terrace Heights Landfill

7151 Roza Hill Drive Yakima, WA 98901

Mon.-Fri. 7 AM to 5 PM

Sat.-Sun. 9 AM to 5 PM

Lower Valley Transfer Station

1150 Luther Road Granger, WA 98932

Mon.-Sat. 9 AM to 5 PM

Sun. Noon to 5 PM 4970

Cheyne Landfill

Cheyne Road Zillah, WA 98953

Mon.-Sat. 9 AM to 5 PM