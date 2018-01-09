Four flu deaths reported in recent weeks

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton-Franklin Health officials say four women have died in the last three weeks.

According to the health district, the women range in age from 40 to 79 and lived in Benton, Franklin, and Yakima Counties. All the deaths happened in Benton County.

According to Dr. Amy Person, a Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties, local flu activity is increasing and people should take precautions.

"The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and it's not too late to get a flu shot for this year," said Dr. Person. "Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect themselves and others."

Flu shots are offered at pharmacies, health care providers and the Health District. You should also be sure to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, cover your cough and stay home when you're sick.