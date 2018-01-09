Benton PUD hosting weatherization and home automation workshop

KENNEWICK, WA - It's that time of the year when many of us are cranking up that heater at home. Turning up the heat, however, can also make your bill higher. That's why Benton PUD is hosting a weatherization and home automation workshop tonight.

Energy experts are going to talk about how you can weatherize your home. For example, doing things like adding insulation to your doors and windows. They'll also talk about automation, ways that you can use technology like Google Home and Amazon's Alexa to control your lights and heating systems.

Lastly, they'll talk about their newest addition called Smart Hub. Smart Hub lets you manage your account online or right from your phone so you can easily see your energy usage.

All in all, they want to help you save money on your utility bill during these cold winter months.

"It's important to our community to save money on your energy bill," said Kevin Fischer, energy efficient adviser with Benton PUD. "Some people are on a fixed income. You can use that money for better things than paying for your energy bill."

The workshop starts at 6:00 p.m. tonight in the Benton PUD auditorium on West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.