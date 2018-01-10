Walla Walla Police arrest robbery suspect

WALLA WALLA, WA - A man in Walla Walla is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a business on North 5th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police saw a man matching the description of the suspect near South 9th Avenue and West Alder just after midnight on Wednesday. Officers confirmed this was the suspect and tried arresting him. After a struggle, the suspect ran away towards 10th Avenue.

Backup units responded and helped arrest the suspect near 10th Ave. And West Main Street.

He's now facing second degree robbery, third degree malicious mischief, third degree theft, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.