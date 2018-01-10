Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Seahawks fire offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell

SEATTLE, WA - Pro Football Talk announced the Seattle Seahawks have made a change to its coaching staff moving forward.

According to their report the team has fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. They say the team informed Bevell of their decision overnight.

Bevell has been with the Seahawks for 7 years, and this season was the first time since Bevell's first year in Seattle that the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

