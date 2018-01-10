Police arrest second of two armed robbery suspects

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police officers located armed robbery suspect Fernando Flores Jr. at an apartment in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue.

Officers surrounded the apartment and then called for Flores to give up and come outside. Flores walked out of the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident.

Flores is at the Kennewick Police station for questioning, and he will be booked into Benton County jail.

--------------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is sitting behind bars after robbing The City Market store over a week ago in Kennewick.

Police noticed a suspicious car near Kennewick Avenue and Tweedt Street Tuesday morning. The two men drove off, leading police on a chase. They eventually crashed on a lawn at the Central Park Apartments. Both suspects ran, but police managed to arrest 35-year-old Alfonso Javier Guizar-Hernandez.

The other suspect, 22-year-old Fernando Flores Junior got away. He's described as 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both calves, his chest, and left hand.

If you see him or know where he might be, call KPD at (509) 628-0333.