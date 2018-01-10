This year's Polar Plunge: a new location for the same great cause

RICHLAND, WA - Jumping into a freezing river in the middle of winter isn't normally considered fun, but the Polar Plunge is an exception.

Today some of our local law enforcement jumped into the Columbia River to preview the January 20th event. Hanford Patrol Officer Dan Irish says they've seen a decline in participants and donations over the last few years, so they're trying to revamp the event.

For starters, they took the plunge 10 days early to raise awareness for the actual day. There's also a change in location this year. The 2018 Polar Plunge will be at Columbia Point Park in Richland.

Officer Irish says the annual event used to bring in around $100,000 to Special Olympics programs, but last year's event raised less than $40,000.

"This is my call out to all police officers...show up," said Officer Irish. "Get a team, come out. Let's have some fun. And let's raise awareness and raise some funds for a really great cause."

All of the money raised will go towards sports programs here in the Tri-Cities for special needs children. If you want to be a part of the cause, you can sign up at http://specialolympicswashington.org/event/tri-cities-polar-plunge-2