Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - On January 10 at around 6:10 a.m., Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Clark Road approximately one mile West of Glade Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and located an adult male deceased in the roadway. A minivan was also located at the scene with severe front end damage.

Preliminary investigation indicates the minivan was traveling west on Clark Rd. at an undetermined speed and an adult male that was walking in the area was struck by the van. The accident is currently under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Franklin County Coroner is currently attempting contact with the deceased male’s next of kin. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the male after notifications have been made.