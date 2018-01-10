Kadlec earns 5 star rating from CMS

RICHLAND, WA - Kadlec Regional Medical Center is one of 7 hospitals in the state of Washington to earn a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS' Hospital Compare website reports on quality measures for more than 4,000 hospitals across the United States. Nationwide, there are 337 five-star hospitals.

“Kadlec’s five-star rating is a tribute to our dedicated team of caregivers, who are committed to Kadlec’s mission of providing safe, compassionate care,” said Reza Kaleel, Kadlec chief administrative officer. “This rating validates the incredible work of the care teams across our organization who provide around-the-clock care to the patients of the communities we serve.”

The overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures reflecting hospital conditions such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The overall rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. According to CMS, the most common overall hospital rating is 3 stars.

Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla also received a five-star rating. The ratings for every hospital can be seen here.