ICE agents raid more than 7-Eleven stores

NBC RIGHT NOW - United States immigration agents raided several 7-Eleven stores Wednesday in the biggest crackdown on a company suspected of hiring illegal immigrants since President Trump took office. ICE hit more than 100 stores coast to coast in 17 states and Washington D.C.

One of President Trump's campaign promises was to crack down and deport illegal immigrants. In a statement, ICE's acting director called the raids a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire an illegal workforce.

The raids Wednesday come from a 2013 investigation in New York and Virginia that led to charges of nine 7-Eleven store owners who were accused of using around 25 stolen identities to hire some 100 illegal immigrants.

7-Eleven said in a statement that the company was aware of the ICE raids. The company stressed each store is run by quote "independent business owners" who are responsible for verifying employment eligibility of the people they choose to employ.

The company also said they take immigration laws seriously, and have cut off franchise agreements with franchisees who were convicted of violating the law.