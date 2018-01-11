24-year-old arrested for smashing police department window

HERMISTON, OR - A 24-year-old is in custody for smashing in the window at the Hermiston Police Department. A captain had been sitting in his office when he heard a large crash around 5:45 Wednesday night. He went outside to see one of the large windows in the front lobby smashed out.

When the Captain went outside he was confronted by Peyton F. Hobbs of Hermiston. Hobbs told the Captain to arrest him, and he was for one count of Criminal Mischief in the first degree.

Hobbs is no stranger to the police department or other agencies in the city and has a history of creating disturbances. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said on Facebook Hobbs has issues that aren't being addressed.

"I can say with 100% absolute certainty this crime could have been prevented if we had adequate mental health services in Umatilla County," says Chief Edmiston, "The phenomena of inadequate mental health services however are not just localized to Umatilla County as it has been shown to be a trend across the nation. The solution often amongst politicians and providers is to 'train the police better on how to deal with the person' instead of providing the obvious assistance and resources that are needed."

Hermiston Police say they contacted Hobbs' family and says they are sad and frustrated with the "system." HPD requested a mental health provider respond to assess Hobbs, but were told he would be evaluated Friday at the jail.

Hermiston Glass boarded up the window but says a replacement window would likely need to be ordered out of Canada because of the age of the building. It is estimated the total cost to repair the window will be between $1,000 and $2,000.