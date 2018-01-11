Diet Coke introduces new look and new flavors

NBC RIGHT NOW - Business hasn't been so sweet for the soda industry over the past decade and Diet Coke is hoping a can make-over will help win back consumers. The soda giant is changing their iconic can and adding new flavors to their diet lineup.

The Atlanta based Coca-Cola Company is working to combat an industry-wide retreat from artificially sweet drinks. Diet Coke launched in 1982 has always relied on consumers looking to ditch sugary drinks. But the current health push has buyers turning their backs on artificial sweeteners as well.

The revamped can will feature 12-ounces of soda in a new slimmed-down look, as well as four new flavors to attract consumers looking for bold tastes. The new offers include Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Twisted Mango and Zesty Blood Orange in addition to classic Diet Coke.

Coke has stressed that the new look won't change the brand's iconic taste.

Consumers can expect the new cans to hit stores mid-January.