How this flu season is worse from seasons past

WASHINGTON - Nationwide, we are seeing several flu-related deaths, and Washington itself is also being affected.

Washington as a state has had 29 reported deaths due to influenza. We spoke with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and they say luckily there have not been any deaths in Yakima. However, the clinic has seen an increase of patients come in with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, sore throat, diarrhea and vomiting.

An infection preventionist with the clinic says that children, pregnant women, and those over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable to catching the flu.

The flu season is typically from October to May, but this season the peak is higher than usual.

"We typically see a peak in the flu from January through March, but early on in the peak it's pretty high at this point," said Victoria Larios.

Larios says the best way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu vaccine. If you choose not to, make sure you wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough and stay home when ill.

Larios also says that anyone 6 months and older can receive the vaccine.