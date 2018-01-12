Former YFD Captain Robert Burton passes away

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima is mourning the loss of a fire captain. Captain Robert Burton passed away in December from his third battle with melanoma.

Captain Burton was hired on January 3, 1984 and served 27 1/2 years with the Yakima Fire Department. He worked many years with the KYVE Auction and would bring in local firefighters to help with answering bid lines. He was promoted to Lieutenant on 1993 then to Day Captain in 1998, continuing to Shift Captain in 2000, eventually becoming Training Captain in 2006 and filled the role of Acting Battalion Chief when needed. He retired from YFD on June 30, 2011.

Captain Burton passed with family at his home on Christmas day 2017. A memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. On February 9, 2018 at the Stone Church in Yakima.