Hit & Run sends Selah man to hospital

SELAH, WA - Washington State Patrol is looking for a car involved in a hit and run that sent a Selah man to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 Thursday night on Golf Course Loop, about a half mile south of Selah.

According to a troopers report, both cars had been driving southbound when one hit the other. The driver took off before police got there and medics took the 59-year-old Selah man to a Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.

Troopers don't know if drugs or alcohol are involved.