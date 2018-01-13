Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Rattlesnake Ridge

UNION GAP, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Congressman Dan Newhouse was given a briefing on Rattlesnake Ridge, and went to go see the site for himself. Like the rest of us, Congressman Newhouse was definitely a little awestruck while looking at the amount of mass that could come tumbling down.

However, he was also incredibly impressed with the amount of time and effort put into the emergency plans surrounding the issue. As a Congressman, he wants to make sure that the safety of those in the area is a top priority. But, as a Yakima County native, the issue goes a little bit deeper.

"Talking with people in my hometown, people are very concerned about it," the Congressman told NBC Right Now, "You know, [I-82] is the artery going up and down the valley, and it connects the lower valley to the upper valley. It's something people travel every day, so this could have tremendous impact for people throughout Central Washington."

Some of those impacts, the Congressman said, were brought to light during his meetings today, many of them concerning the idea of what happens next. Some of those issues included the use of the BNSF Railway tracks, and the impact this could have on the Wapato Irrigation Project.

Unfortunately a lot of these questions are held up in this waiting game, and the answers are dependent on when this landslide will happen, and how far it will stretch.

We will keep you updated on the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide as we learn more details.



