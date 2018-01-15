Prison guard pleads not-guilty in court

KENNEWICK, WA - An Oregon prison guard and his wife, a teacher, have been charged with crimes after prosecutors say they tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.



31-year-old Roy David Farber pleaded not-guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and other counts during a hearing in Benton County Superior Court Friday. 27-year-old Kim Farber has been charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and has not yet made a court appearance. It was not immediately clear if either of them have an attorney.



Prosecutors say Roy David Farber, a correctional officer at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Oregon, wrote love letters and exchanged explicit pictures with the girl. They also say a former part-time substitute teacher and paraeducator at Chinook Middle School used her position to contact the girl and facilitated communication between her husband and the teen.