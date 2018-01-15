Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NBC RIGHT NOW - Americans across the country will honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. today.

Reverend King's namesake son, Martin Luther King the third, is among the speakers at today's wreath laying ceremony in Washington D.C. He'll be joined by the head of the FBI and the Secretary of the Interior.

The slain civil rights leader's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, will honor her late father at an annual service at an Atlanta church.

Here in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, there's several ways you can remember Dr. King:

- The Psi Nu Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is holding their Project Hand-in-Hand Season Wraps Drive. They'll be collecting new or gently used hats, gloves, and socks from 10 a.m. Until 1 p.m. At the Richland Community Center. All items will be donated to the Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission Women & Children's Shelter.

- The 27th Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony at Columbia Basin college will start at noon today. There will be a full program complete with guest speakers and music, the 2018 Martin Luther King Spirit Award winner will also be announced. There will be refreshments and games for kids after the ceremony.

- In Toppenish, The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, the Toppenish School District, and Toppenish Community Safety Network will host their 8th Annual Peace March. Everyone will meet in the O'Reilly and Dollar Tree parking lot on 1st Avenue at 10 a.m. Then, the crowd marches to Toppenish Middle School at 10:30 a.m. for speakers and performances at 11:15 a.m.