West Richland Police look for attempted strong armed robbery suspect

WEST RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Police are looking for a man who tried robbing the Kennedy Mart and Conoco on the 4100 Block of Kennedy Road. It happened around 6:00 Saturday morning.

The clerk told police the suspect came in and demanded money. The suspect didn't threaten the clerk with a weapon but allegedly kept his hands in his sweatshirt pockets and had a folding knife clipped to his left front pocket. The clerk asked what he would do if she didn't give him the money and the man allegedly responded saying he wouldn't kill them for it.

The clerk says the suspect is a white man around 20-years-old. He was about 6'0" and was wearing black clothing and a ski mask. He allegedly left the store on foot before getting in a gold or silver car parked across the street. He then drove off westbound on Kennedy Road.

If you know anything about this case call police at (509) 628-0333.