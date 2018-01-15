West Richland Police look for attempted strong armed robbery suspectPosted: Updated:
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans across the country will honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. today.More >>
Woman arrested for trespassing and assault
A 53-year-old woman is in the Benton County Jail for assault and trespassing.More >>
Multi-state chase ends with arrest
A 21-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Umatilla County Jail after leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase.More >>
West Richland Police look for attempted strong armed robbery suspect
West Richland Police are looking for a man who tried robbing the Kennedy Mart and Conoco on the 4100 Block of Kennedy Road.More >>
Prison guard pleads not-guilty in court
An Oregon prison guard and his wife, a teacher, have been charged with crimes after prosecutors say they tried to lure a teen girl into a sexual relationship.More >>
Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Rattlesnake Ridge
Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Rattlesnake Ridge
UNION GAP, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Congressman Dan Newhouse was given a briefing on Rattlesnake Ridge, and went to go see the site for himself. Like the rest of us, Congressman Newhouse was definitely a little awestruck while looking at the amount of mass that could come tumbling down. However, he was also incredibly impressed with the amount of time and effort put into the emergency plans surrounding the issue. As a Congressman, he wants to make sure that the safety ...
24-year-old arrested for smashing police department window
A 24-year-old is in custody for smashing in the window at the Hermiston Police Department.More >>
Kadlec earns 5 star rating from CMS
Kadlec Regional Medical Center is one of 7 hospitals in the state of Washington to earn a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.More >>
Police arrest second of two armed robbery suspects
Kennewick Police officers located armed robbery suspect Fernando Flores Jr. at an apartment in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue.More >>
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On January 10, 2018 at approximately 6:10 AM, Franklin County Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Clark Rd approximately one mile West of Glade Rd.More >>
