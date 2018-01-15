Multi-state chase ends with arrest

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - A 21-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Umatilla County Jail after leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Just after 3:30 Walla Walla Police told Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies they were chasing a car that was heading into Oregon.

Deputies joined in the chase and went into Milton-Freewater. The driver, Tyler Jonathan Hayes of College Place, eventually pulled over near Stateline Road and Umapine Road. Deputies from Umatilla, Walla Walla, and the Walla Walla Police Department got on scene and arrested him on charges of Felony Attempt Eluding, Reckless Driving, a Washington County DOC no bail warrant, and a felony Oregon State Parole Board no bail warrant.

The white 1995 Honda Accord with Washington plates was impounded. Walla Walla Police gave a passenger a ride home, Hayes was booked in the Umatilla County Jail.