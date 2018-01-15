Woman arrested for trespassing and assault

KENNEWICK, WA - A 53-year-old woman is in the Benton County Jail for assault and trespassing. According to Kennewick Police, Charlotte Lawson was allegedly looking for her teenage daughter, but no one knew her or her daughter Sunday afternoon.

Residents told police they asked Lawson to leave several times, but she refused. Lawson allegedly even punched one of the residents in the face after being asked to leave.

Lawson was found on the 700 Block of N Arthur Street and arrested for trespassing and assault.