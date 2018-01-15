Fire destroys abandoned home in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - An abandoned house in Yakima is being considered a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 800 Block of St. Helens Street just after 9:00 Saturday night.

When the Yakima Fire Department got there, they found a one story abandoned house with smoke coming from all sides. Firefighters got inside and found out the first floor had been compromised, so they went outside again because of safety concerns. That's when they started defensive operations with an emphasis on protecting exposures and community safety.

Firefighters said in a press release, the blaze caused about $50,000 in damage, which is how much the home is worth. According to investigators, the fire appears to have started in the basement and is suspicious.

About 25 firefighters responded from Yakima and the West Valley Fire Department.