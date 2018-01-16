Walla Walla Public Schools launch survey for bond options

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Public Schools Community Facilities Task Force has launched a survey to get your opinion on two bond package options. Both cover renovations of Walla Walla High School, Pioneer Middle School, and Lincoln High School.

The committee will use the results and feedback to form a recommendation to present to the school board in April.

In May, the board will announce their final decision what option will be on the November 2018 ballot.

"we have conducted extensive research and put a tremendous amount of thought into the development of these options," said Community Facilities Task Force member Dick Moeller, a retired local contractor, "it's important for people to take the survey, share their input and help provide direction."

