30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identifiedPosted: Updated:
Tuesday's briefing covers ridge hikers, drones, and an emergency alert system
DOT watching hillside with cameras
Ridge media briefing
Animals being relocated
Seismometers and GPS systems on ridge
30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identified
On January 17 at 10 a.m., the Yakima County Coroner Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased.More >>
Second, private consulting company to take samples and weigh in on Rattlesnake Ridge
With the uncertainty of when the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide could happen, the Washington State Department of Transportation is constantly checking on the conditions of the ridge.More >>
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic awarded national grant
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will soon expand its behavioral health services in Yakima County.More >>
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies arrest murder suspect in Ellensburg
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 25-year-old Christopher Almaral of Ellensburg for the murder of Stephanie Curtis.More >>
Fire destroys abandoned home in Yakima
An abandoned house in Yakima is being considered a total loss after a fire over the weekend.More >>
Hit & Run sends Selah man to hospital
Washington State Patrol is looking for a car involved in a hit and run that sent a Selah man to the hospital.More >>
Former YFD Captain Robert Burton passes away
The City of Yakima is mourning the loss of a fire captain.More >>
Yakima Police SWAT officers started South Wenas Fire
More than six months after the South Wenas Fire destroyed thousands of acres just north of Selah, we are finally learning what caused the fire.More >>
How this flu season is worse from seasons past
Nationwide, we are seeing several flu-related deaths, and Washington itself is also being affected.More >>
15-year-old facing arrested for October murder
Yakima Police and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force say they've arrested 15-year-old murder suspect Luis Medina-Beltran.More >>
