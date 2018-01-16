30-year-old Arizona man killed in Sunnyside shooting identified

1-17-18 UPDATE:

SUNNYSIDE, WA - A 911 call was placed from the Sunnyside area at 11:29 p.m. on January 15, 2018. The female caller reported that her boyfriend had been shot, but she could not give her location. A short time later the woman arrived at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Her boyfriend, a 30-year-old Arizona resident, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. A second male suffered from serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The injured individual is a 32-year-old male from Moses Lake area.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation, and has interviewed witnesses. From those witness statements, persons of interest were identified, and a possible location of 240 Morse Rd. was provided. The investigation also discovered a second injured male was privately transported to a Hospital in Kennewick. The second injured male was from the Sunnyside area, and his injuries were not life threatening. The names of the injured are not being released at this time.

On January 17 at 10 a.m., the Yakima County Coroner Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased. The cause of death was exsanguination (blood loss) caused by a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The deceased’s name is Lance Ornelas who is from the Mesa, Arizona area. The family of the deceased has been notified.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the law enforcement officers from the Sunnyside Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Mabton Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, Richland Police Department, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

