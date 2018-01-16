Deputies investigating after two men show up at hospital with gunshot wounds

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men showed up at a Sunnyside hospital with gunshot wounds. A woman called 911 around 11:30 Monday night saying her boyfriend had been shot, but couldn't give her location.

Not long after the call, the woman showed up at Astria Sunnyside Hospital. That's where doctors pronounced her boyfriend, a 30-year-old Arizona resident dead from the gunshot wound. Another man, who's a 32-year-old Pasco man, showed up around the same time with serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Yakima County Coroner will be doing an autopsy. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Officers from Sunnyside, Grandview, Mabton, Kennewick Police, The Benton County Sheriff's Office helped with the investigation.