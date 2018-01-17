WSU football player dead from apparent suicide

PULLMAN – On Tuesday around 4:30 pm, Pullman police responded to the Aspen Village Apartments, to check on the

welfare of a Washington State University football player, who did not show up for practice earlier in the day.

Officers arrived and found 21 year old Tyler Hilinski dead in the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say a suicide note was found and a rifle was recovered next to Hilinski.

Hilinski is listed as a redshirt sophomore quarterback for the Cougars football team. Pullman Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office

are investigating to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death.

Head Coach Mike Leach released a statement saying quote, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family.''

If you need to talk to someone call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.